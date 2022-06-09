Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Video Released Of Crash That Killed 2 Philadelphia Men In NJ Police Pursuit
News

South Jersey Man Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 50-year-old man from Clementon has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a Camden man, authorities said.

On Thursday, June 9, Jermaine Venable was sentenced by Camden County Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Feb. 23, Venable was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, they said.

On July 18, 2018, the defendant shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were inside a parked vehicle at 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden, they said. Venable was arrested that same day at 8th and Thurman Streets in Camden.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit. This case was a joint investigation by CCPO Homicide Unit Sergeant Matthew Barber, Sergeant Marcelle LaCroix of the CCPO Crime Scene Unit and Camden County Metro Police Department Detective Sean Miller.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.