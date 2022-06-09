South Jersey Man Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old man from Clementon has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a Camden man, authorities said.

On Thursday, June 9, Jermaine Venable was sentenced by Camden County Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Feb. 23, Venable was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, they said.

On July 18, 2018, the defendant shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were inside a parked vehicle at 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden, they said. Venable was arrested that same day at 8th and Thurman Streets in Camden.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit. This case was a joint investigation by CCPO Homicide Unit Sergeant Matthew Barber, Sergeant Marcelle LaCroix of the CCPO Crime Scene Unit and Camden County Metro Police Department Detective Sean Miller.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.