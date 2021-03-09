Contact Us
South Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Child, Prosecutor Says

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer
Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

After a five-week trial, a  43-year-old man from Camden County was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said. 

A Camden County jury found Dana Williams of Sicklerville, guilty Friday on all counts of the indictment which included:

  • Ten Counts Aggravated Sexual Assault (1st Degree)
  • Six Counts Sexual Assault (2nd Degree)
  • Two Counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2nd Degree)
  • Two Counts Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (3rd Degree)
  • One Count Witness Tampering (3rd Degree)

At the trial, evidence was presented that Williams allegedly sexually assaulted a child on repeated occasions between June 2015 and November 2017, county authorities said. 

 Williams subsequently tampered with a witness by contacting the victim after his arrest in an attempt to have the victim recant the initial statement the victim made to police.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.said that Williams also attempted to "interfere with our justice system by tampering with the victim – something we will not tolerate."

This case was tried by Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Mieliwocki.

