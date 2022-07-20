South Jersey Man Fatally Wounded During Grocery Store Robbery: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man was shot to death during a grocery store robbery in Camden, authorities said.

Luis Morales was fatally wounded Tuesday, July 19, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 10:57 a.m., officers of the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and Kaighn Avenue after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for reports of a robbery, they said.

Upon arrival, officers located a male inside of the store suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Morales was transported by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., they said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matthew Dunlop (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.