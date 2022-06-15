Contact Us
South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said.

Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.

At 8:41 a.m., on Tuesday, June 14, Gibbsboro police responded to the Freedom Village on Independence Way for a shooting. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg and a man who had also been assaulted, they said.

The female victim was transported to Virtua Voorhees Hospital where she was treated and released on Tuesday.

Ingalls, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday, near the scene of the shooting.

Ingalls was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

