South Jersey Man Charged In DWI Crash That Killed Man Walking His Dog: Prosecutor

A Camden County man has been charged with death by auto in connection with a DWI crash that killed a man walking his dog, authorities said.

Darius Wade, 28, of Pine Hill was charged on Thursday, June 2 in connection with the May fatal crash, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay alongside Pine Hill Chief of Police Chris Winters.

On May 6, 2022, at 12:02 a.m. the Pine Hill Police Department, Pine Hill Fire Department, and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the 200 block of East 11th Avenue for a pedestrian crash. An unconscious pedestrian was found in the roadway, along with an overturned vehicle, they said.

The pedestrian was identified as 76-year-old Frank Yerka of Pine Hill.

A cooperative investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigation Response Team and the Pine Hill Police Department determined that Yerka was walking his dog eastbound on 11th Ave in the westbound side of the road.

A vehicle driven by Wade was traveling eastbound when he drove into the westbound side of the road and struck Yerka, they said. Police rendered aid to Yerka until EMS arrived and he was then taken to Cooper Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 6:15 a.m.

Through a subsequent investigation, it was determined Wade was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.