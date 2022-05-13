South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said.

Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Aug. 28, 2021, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Camden County police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2300 block of South 8th Street, between Sylvan Street and Fairview Street, in Camden. Officers found Farrish suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:18 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video that captured muzzle flashes coming from the area of the shooting and a suspect running toward Sylvan Street while tucking an object into his chest area. After months of investigation, Tingle was ultimately determined to be the individual responsible for the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Earlier this month, detectives searched Tingle’s residence and located a polymer 9mm handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Ballistics testing revealed that it was a match to the weapon used in the homicide, MacAulay and Rodriguez said.

Tingle is currently incarcerated in the Camden County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was served with his new charges on Thursday, May 12. A detention hearing will be scheduled for a future date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 609-789-3766 or Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 609-519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

