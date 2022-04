There was an overnight shooting in Camden, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after police found him shot near Olive and South 8th streets around 12:45 a.m., Monday, April 25, initial reports said.

He suffered a bullet wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

