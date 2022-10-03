SEEN HIM? Endangered Adult Reported Missing In South Jersey

A 63-year-old man has gone missing in South Jersey.

Duane Myers is from the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, police said. He last spoke with a family member on Thursday, Sept. 29.

He is described as being 5'-4" tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, long brown hair in the back and side, and bald on top. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue scarf, and an Eagles hat. Mr. Myers has tattoos of an eagle on his back, tiger on his left arm, and a tattoo covered in black ink on his right forearm.

Myers may be in Atlantic City, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Duane Myers's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

