SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said.

He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police.

He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Brown may be in Camden or Atlantic City, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Andrew Brown's location, please call 9-1-1, or the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click on an Anonymous Web Tip page here: https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

