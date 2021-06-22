SEEN HER? Missing South Jersey Girl, 14, Used Wawa Worker's Phone, Caught On Camera, Police Say

A South Jersey teenager who left home 11 days ago, stopped by a Wawa store in Atlantic County last week, authorities said.

Gabriela “Gabby” Cruz, 14, of Camden County was first reported missing on Saturday, June 12, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith.

Gabriela Cruz Camden County Prosecutor's Office

“Gabby," as her friends and family call her, left her home on Jackson Court at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11, Mayer and Smith said.

She may have left during the night, possibly by climbing out of her bedroom window, they said.

Gabriela is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

"Gabby" Cruz, 14, of Winslow Township has been missing since June 12. Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives said that Gabriela was captured on surveillance video last Thursday at 8:54 p.m. at the Wawa at 4262 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. (See surveillance photo)

At the time, Gabby was wearing a black baseball cap, blue face covering, a dark v-neck shirt, white pants with multi-colored speckles and black sneakers with white laces, detectives said.

She reportedly borrowed a Wawa employee’s cellphone to call a family member, said she was OK and that she was staying in the Bridgeton area in Cumberland County, according to Mayer and Smith.

Gabby was captured on the store's surveillance camera climbing into the front passenger seat of a black, 4-door Cadillac SUV, they said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to all CCPO Det. Cody Skinner at 856-580-6053 or Winslow Police Det. John Ervin at 609-567-0700 ext. 1204.

Tips also may be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

