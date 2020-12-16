Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice
See 'Joy Of Lights' Throughout December Thanks To Camden's Charter School Network

Jon Craig
The Joy of Lights holiday light show at Camden’s Charter School Network
The Joy of Lights holiday light show at Camden’s Charter School Network Photo Credit: Camden Charter School Network

All this month, Camden-area residents can enjoy a holiday light show and drive-in movie screenings.

Every weekday in December, from 5 to 8 p.m., Camden’s Charter School Network is hosting its dazzling light show at 879 Beideman Ave. in Camden.

With over 100,000 lights covering the network’s campus, "Joy of Lights" has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland with differently themed areas using blow-ups, lights and diffusers to create a festive atmosphere into the night.

Weather permitting, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 5:00, 6:15, and 7:30pm, students and families can also attend a drive-in movie and take a socially-distanced tour of the Winter Wonderland afterward.

"We recognize that people are tired of the restrictions caused by COVID-19 and this light show is our way of providing some relief to our students, staff and community in a safe way,” said Dr. Joseph Conway, superintendent of Camden’s Charter School Network.

“My children loved it! They were glued to the movie and sang along in our car. We even got a cute family photo with a Santa prop and his sleigh at the end of the walk through,” said Rebecca Phelan, executive director of Camden’s Charter School Network.

Camden's Promise Charter School opened in 1998 with 100 sixth-grade students. Since then, the charter school network has grown to an enrollment of 2,300 students in pre-K through 12th grades with four campuses in Camden.

