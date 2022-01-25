Possible Arson Fire Investigated At Camden County Apartment Complex: Developing

Police in South Jersey were investigating a possible arson fire at an apartment complex, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out about 10 a.m. at the Penn Garden Apartments, 4601 High St. in Pennsauken Township, initial reports said.

Something was thrown on a door that may have caused the fire, which was quickly extinguished, according to an unconfirmed report.

Pennsauken Township police were not immediately available for comment.

