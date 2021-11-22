Contact Us
Police Search For Camden Man Missing For Days

Missing Person Michael Rodriguez
Missing Person Michael Rodriguez Photo Credit: Camden County Police

Police in Camden are looking for a man reported missing for several days.

Michael Rodriguez, 58, was last seen on the 900 block of North 3rd Street Nov. 18, Camden County police said.

He is described a Hispanic male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, balding with brown eyes. He may be wearing a black or dark blue jacket.

Rodriguez is known to frequent the area of 3rd & Benson streets and the Broadway corridor.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

