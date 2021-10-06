Police Car Strikes, Kills South Jersey Pedestrian, Authorities Confirm

An unidentified pedestrian died after being struck by a marked police vehicle in South Jersey, authorities said.

The woman was crossing the road about midnight when she was hit, a Camden County spokesman said.

She later died of her injuries. Her name had not been released pending notification of family.

The crash occurred along Route 168 northbound near Ferry and Mount Ephraim Avenues in Woodlynne, initial reports said.

The police officer was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released,

Additional details were not immediately available.

The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the crash, which is normal protocol.

