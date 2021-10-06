Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Police Car Strikes, Kills South Jersey Pedestrian, Authorities Confirm

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Camden County. (Courtesy/ CBS Philly News 3 (Screengrab)
The scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Camden County. (Courtesy/ CBS Philly News 3 (Screengrab) Photo Credit: CBS Philly News 3 (Screengrab)

An unidentified pedestrian died after being struck by a marked police vehicle in South Jersey, authorities said.

The woman was crossing the road about midnight when she was hit, a Camden County spokesman said.

She later died of her injuries. Her name had not been released pending notification of family.

The crash occurred along Route 168 northbound near Ferry and Mount Ephraim Avenues in Woodlynne, initial reports said. 

The police officer was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released, 

Additional details were not immediately available. 

The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the crash, which is normal protocol. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.