PHOTOS: 4-Alarm Fire Destroys Howard Johnson Inn, Sends Guests Scrambling In Camden County

A massive four-alarm fire destroyed a Howard Johnson Express Inn on Black Horse Pike in Camden County overnight, authorities said.

Fortunately, all the hotel's guests and staff escaped without injury, police in Gloucester Township said.

The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Howard Johnson Inn at 832 North Black Horse Pike, initial reports said.

A bus was brought to the hotel to temporarily shelter guests and staff who were displaced.

