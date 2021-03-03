Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
News

PHOTOS: 4-Alarm Fire Destroys Howard Johnson Inn, Sends Guests Scrambling In Camden County

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Firefighters battle a four-alarm blaze at the Howard Johnson Express Inn in Blackwood. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden County IAFF Local 3249
Washington Township firefighters assisted Gloucester Township in battling a four-alarm blaze at the Howard Johnson Express Inn in Blackwood. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Washington Township Fire Department
An aerial view of the overnight fire damage at the Howard Johnson Express Inn on North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township. (Courtesy ABC-TV News Chopper 6) Photo Credit: Chopper 6 ABC-TV News (Screengrab)
A Gloucester Township Fire Department tower truck used to battle the overnight Howard Johnson Inn fire in Blackwood. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden County IAFF Local 3249
A tower truck from Blackwood used to battle the overnight Howard Johnson Inn fire. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden County IAFF Local 3249
A four-alarm fire destroyed the Howard Johnson Express Inn on North Black Horse Pike overnight. (Courtesy: Chopper 6 ABC-TV News) Photo Credit: Chopper 6 ABC-TV News (Screengrab)

A massive four-alarm fire destroyed a Howard Johnson Express Inn on Black Horse Pike in Camden County overnight, authorities said.

Fortunately, all the hotel's guests and staff escaped without injury, police in Gloucester Township said. 

The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Howard Johnson Inn at 832 North Black Horse Pike, initial reports said.

A bus was brought to the hotel to temporarily shelter guests and staff who were displaced.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

