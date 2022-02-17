NJ Turnpike Blocked By Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

The northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed, authorities said.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames at about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, State Police said.

The crash occurred at milepost 30.6 in Cherry Hill Township.

No injuries were reported and the truck was removed shortly after 7 a.m., a State Police spokesman said.

The cause and circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.

