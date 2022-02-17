Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast
News

NJ Turnpike Blocked By Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

The northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed, authorities said.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames at about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, State Police said. 

The crash occurred at milepost 30.6 in Cherry Hill Township.

No injuries were reported and the truck was removed shortly after 7 a.m., a State Police spokesman said. 

The cause and circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.