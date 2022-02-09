NJ Teacher Taking 'Booty Pics' In Classroom Causes Controversy On Instagram

A New Jersey teacher's fashion choices are causing controversy on social media.

The 39-year-old Pennsauken elementary school art teacher identified by the NY Post as Roxsana Diaz has more than 981K followers on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself in revealing and tight clothing.

Diaz in a 14-minute video defending her clothing choices. She captioned another: "Trying to body shame me because I am curvaceous is still discrimination...

"You want someone teaching your children that will love and protect them as if they were their own child. Blessed are the few that have educators involved in their children’s life that want to instill knowledge, positivity, love, and wisdom."

Several Instagram users slammed her outfit choices.

"This is an odd picture," one person said. "You’re in a classroom which looks like it’s for very young children and you’re taking a booty shot?"

"What sort of lesson are you teaching children if they were aware that your ‘before’ body wasn’t good enough?" another said on this album, accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

"I got no problem with her dressing how she dresses," added a third on this photo. "Obviously she has a certain figure that she shouldn’t have to hide any more than any other teacher. That said, it’s clear in her pictures that she’s actively trying to show off her rear to the camera. And doing that in a classroom with children is just perverted."

Diaz says the majority of her supporters are women, though, many of them moms at her school.

"My daughters are artists and honestly as a mother having biracial kids.. I most definitely would support you!!" another person wrote on one of Diaz's posts. "Not only as an artist but also as influencer teacher to their self esteem 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

"Honey, you look fantastic and there is nothing wrong with any of the outfits you have worn in the classroom," another said. "Don't let any of the body shaming jealous assholes on this app take away your joy or make you feel less-than."

