NJ Feds: Ex-Con With 14-Year Prison History Admits Having Eight Guns, 400 Ammo Rounds

A Camden County man who’s already spent nearly 14 years behind bars will be headed to a federal penitentiary for another lengthy stretch after he admitted having eight guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Kareem McCargo, 38, was only 19 when jurors convicted him in 2001 of carjacking a female driver with a gun. He didn’t taste freedom again till he was in his 30s.

That changed the night of Oct. 31, 2018, when Camden County police officers nabbed McCargo with the guns -- including three rifles, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun – as well as the ammo.

Rather than face trial, McCargo accepted a deal from the government, pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden on Thursday to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The maximum term that McCargo can get under federal sentencing guidelines is 10 years, unless U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler chooses to deviate from the guidelines based on his criminal history.

McCargo will have to serve nearly all of whatever term Kugler gives him at a scheduled Sept. 8 sentencing in Camden.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” Honig said.

She credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Camden Field Office and the Camden County Police Department with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha K. Nye of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

Honig also thanked the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their assistance.

