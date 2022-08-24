Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said.

Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

On Friday, Aug. 5 at 9:49 a.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to a home on Hidden Drive in Gloucester Township, for a report of a person shot.

Police found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital by Gloucester Township EMS.

On Monday, Aug. 22, with the assistance of the Riverside Township Police Department, Stafford was arrested on Scott Street in Riverside Township, Burlington County.

Stafford was being held in the Camden County Jail.

