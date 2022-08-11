Contact Us
Breaking News: SWAT STANDOFF: Cool-Headed NJ Dispatcher Talks Barricaded Man Out Of House
Mysterious Odor That Stank Up NJ Town Was Coming From Trailer Hauling 7K Gallons Of Lubricant

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Gloucester Township Police
Gloucester Township Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township Police via Facebook

"Eww, what's that smell," residents were wondering on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Officials in Gloucester Township initially assumed it might be a natural gas leak, saying they'd received numerous 9-1-1 calls 

But it smelled like rotten eggs, they said.

By 7 p.m., the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said that the widespread odor was coming from the Truck Stop in East Greenwich from a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of Lubrizol that was venting. 

Lubrizol is an lubricant added to fuel oil. 

"The chemical has a rotten egg smell. It is not natural gas," the OEM wrote. 

Police, Fire, EMS, Haz-Mat, OEM and NJDEP were on location mitigating the situation. "It is recommended to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities at this time," OEM wrote online. 

Surrounding towns like Deptford Township Police Department were also receiving reports of the same natural gas smell.

