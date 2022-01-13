Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Spotted In Camden, Prosecutor Says

A 12-year-old boy from South Jersey who went missing on Tuesday was spotted on Wednesday evening in Camden, authorities said.

Naquan Lindsey was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at 9th and Ferry Streets and was captured on the surveillance image shown above.

He was last seen on that night wearing a black hoodie or jacket with a red or dark orange hood and cuffs around the wrist. He was wearing black and white sneakers and has a light colored, white or tan ski mask, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Department Chief George Smith

He is described as a 5’4” black male, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

His possible destination is not known, although he’s known to frequent East Camden.

Naquan also went missing in November 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Central Communications tip line at 856-783-4900 or Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

