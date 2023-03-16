Man, 31, Reported Missing In Camden

A 31-year-old Camden County man went missing at the beginning of March, officials say.

The Black and Missing Foundation Inc. reported that Sharif "Pete" Goldston of Camden went missing on March 1.

He is described as black with a light complexion, 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short hair and hazel color eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and wrist.

Goodman was last seen near 4th and Mount Vernon streets wearing an all-black Under Armor sweatsuit and black Jordan sneakers with purple on the bottom.

According to his family, Pete was last seen walking to a friend's house.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.