Breaking News: Bridge Jumper Is Down In Delaware River (DEVELOPING)
Man, 31, Killed In Camden County Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Camden, authorities said.

On Tuesday, May 17, at approximately 9:24 p.m., Camden County Metro Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 721 State Street, Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police found a victim, identified as Luis Vazquez-Garcia, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, they said.

Vazquez-Garcia was taken to Cooper University Hospital by responding units and pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m., they said.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kim Abreu at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8443 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Matt Kreidler at (609) 519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

