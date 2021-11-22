Land Rover Thief Sought In South Jersey, Police Say

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a woman who they say is failing to return a stolen SUV.

Kellie M. Zandiotis has had the victim's Land Rover for more than a month, police in Berlin said.

Police contacted Zandiotis on two separate occasions, Oct. 30th and Nov. 18th, when she agreed to surrender the vehicle -- but failed to do so.

It’s unclear if Zandiotis borrowed the car from the victim or what their relationship is.

The Berlin Police Department has reported the SUV as stolen and complaints have been filed against her.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 green Land Rover Evoque with New Jersey license plates D10MWG.

If you see or know the whereabouts of the vehicle please call 911.

