KNOW ANYTHING? South Jersey Police Seek Witnesses In Fatal Crash

Jon Craig
Pennsauken Police Department
Pennsauken Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Camden County police are seeking the public's help with any information about a fatal crash last week.

An unidentified 54-year-old man was killed in the crash at 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Terrace Avenue and Route 130 South in Pennsauken, police said. 

Police have not released the crash victim's name. 

Any witnesses to the fatal crash, or anyone with any information about it, are urged to call Sgt. Ray Kern or Officer Ryan Sexton at 856-488-0080,

