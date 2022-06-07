Contact Us
Breaking News: Every Cancer Patient In Remission After Miraculous Memorial Sloan Kettering Drug Trial
News

House Fire Displaces South Jersey Residents

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
A house fire in Gloucester Township
A house fire in Gloucester Township Photo Credit: IAFF Local 3249

Several residents were displaced by a house fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

On Monday, June 6, at 7:44 pm, Gloucester Township police responded to Mulberry Street, in the Sicklerville Section of Gloucester Township for a report of a house fire.

Police found heavy fire and smoke from the residence. Gloucester Township Fire Departments arrived to extinguish the fire. Officers ensured that the residents were evacuated.

Gloucester Township Fire Department Stations Lambs Terrace Fire Company, Gloucester Township Fire District 6 , and Gloucester Twp. Squad 88 along with Pine Hill Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, and Inspira EMS & Ground Transport and Winslow Emergency Medical Services arrived and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring residences. Two of the residents' vehicles were damaged from the extreme heat caused by the fire.

No occupants of the home reported any injuries, but were displaced due to the fire. Two firefighters reported minor injuries. One was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While the incident does not appear to be suspicious at this time, it is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department Investigations Bureau, Gloucester Township Fire Department, and the Camden County Fire Marshal's Office.

