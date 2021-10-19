Hit-Run Victim's Body Found On Route 130, South Jersey Police Say

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash along Route 130 South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday along Route 130 near Burwood and Drexel avenues in Pennsauken Township, according to initial reports.

A 32-year-old man's body was found in a southbound lane, reports said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to Pennsauken police.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle was described as a silver-colored SUV, possibly an older model Mercedes-Benz with heavy front-end damage, police said.

Part of the 6000 block of Route 130 was closed during an investigation by police. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Sgt. Kern or Police Officer J. Martinez of the Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at 856-488-0080 Ext. 3301.

No other details were immediately available.

