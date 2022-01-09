Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Hit-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Motorcyclist In South Jersey: Report

Jon Craig
Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver in Camden County, NJ Advance Media reported.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at about 3:30 p.m., a champagne-colored Nissan Maxima collided with a motorcycle at Sayres Avenue and Mount Ephraim Avenue in South Camden and fled the scene, the outlet said, quoting Camden County Police.

The man on the motorcycle died of his injuries after being brought to a local hospital and was later identified as 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, the report says.

The suspect vehicle reportedly has seriously damage, a broken rear windshield, and a missing rear bumper.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

