Grand Jury Clears Ex-Officer In Police-Involved Shooting In Camden County: Prosecutor

A grand jury has voted not to file any charges against a former South Jersey police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect, authorities said.

Jai Wood Jr., 24, of Collingswood, was shot in the buttocks by Officer Ryan Dubiel, of the Woodlynne Borough Police Department, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The case was then presented to a grand jury composed of Camden County residents. After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury voted “no bill,” meaning they found that the actions of the police officer who shot Wood, Jr., on December 29, 2019, were justified.

Wood first denied having a weapon but then told officers that it was a BB gun and that he had thrown it. A BB gun was located not far from where Wood was shot.

After deliberating, the grand jury found the actions of the officer were justified and, therefore, no criminal charges should be brought against the officer with regard to the shooting.

Wood, Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree armed robbery and was sentenced on November 5, 2021, to six years in New Jersey State Prison.

Ryan Dubiel is no longer a member of the Woodlynne Police Department. As part of his January 2021 guilty plea to Simple Assault for using Oleoresin Capsicum spray against two victims during an unrelated matter in June of 2020, Dubiel forfeited his position with the Woodlynne Police Department and is prohibited from holding any public office within the State of New Jersey, including employment as a police officer.

