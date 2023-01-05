Fugitive Arrested On Armed Robbery Charges In South Jersey

An East Orange man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill, authorities said.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, and the fugitive was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 in Passaic.

William Ray, 42 of East Orange, is accused of entering the Investors Bank at 1951 Route 70 in Cherry Hill and holding the employees at gunpoint. Ray then allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with more than $76,000 in cash, MacAulay said.

On Dec. 30, 2022, detectives of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, along with detectives from Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crime Scene Unit, Cherry Hill Police Department, Moorestown Police Department, East Orange Police Department, Newark Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at Ray’s residence in East Orange.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Ray was charged on December 30 and was wanted on the following offenses: robbery, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Following further investigation by detectives of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Cherry Hill Police Department, Ray was located and arrested Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 7:30 a.m., in Passaic by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and Newark Division.

Ray was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.