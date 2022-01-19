Fire Squad Involved In Possible Fatal Collision In Camden County: Developing

There was a fatal collision involving a car and a Fire Department squad vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. at Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike in Magnolia, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the squad truck was struck by a car traveling at a high speed.

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office were at the scene of the crash but had not released any details.

There may be two fatalities and other injuries, according to the unconfirmed report

Police in Magnolia were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.