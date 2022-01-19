Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Fencing Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens Dies In Jail: Report
News

Fire Squad Involved In Possible Fatal Collision In Camden County: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

There was a fatal collision involving a car and a Fire Department squad vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. at Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike in Magnolia, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the squad truck was struck by a car traveling at a high speed.

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office were at the scene of the crash but had not released any details.

There may be two fatalities and other injuries, according to the unconfirmed report

Police in Magnolia were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

