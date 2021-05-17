Ex-Camden HS Teacher Gets 4 Years State Prison For Sexually Assaulting Student, Prosecutor Says

A former Camden Catholic High School teacher has been sentenced to four years in state prison for the repeated sexual assault of her former student, authorities said.

Bridget Sipera, 37, of Cherry Hill, pleaded guilty to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Friday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Sipera was charged in August of 2020 after an investigation found the sex assaults bean in January 2019 when the student was 17 years old, Mayer said. The assaults continued through March 2020, she said.

Under the sentencing agreement, Sipera also must forfeit her teaching license and credentials, register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, undergo lifelong supervised parole, and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.