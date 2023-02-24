Dealer Tried To Flush Drugs Down Toilet During Raid: Bellmawr PD

A man from Bellmawr has been arrested for the second time in seven months on multiple drug counts, authorities said.

This is the second search warrant execution of Rockville Drive resident Marc Mingle, police said. A search yielded:

1.8 ounces of Methamphetamine

769 Acid blotters which equals out to 22,680 milligrams

28 packets of Suboxone

5 grams of Cocaine

125 Xanax pills

9 Oxycontin pills

10 Amphetamine pills

4.5 Diazepam pills

6 millileters of G.H.B.

1.6 ounces of PCP

6 MDMA chewables

Mingle was charged Friday, Feb. 24 with 25 charges including possessing and distributing drugs, police said.

During the execution of the search warrant, Mingle allegedly attempted to flush multiple pieces of drugs down the toilet, police said. Mingle was charged with tampering with evidence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.