Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Camden Driver, 4 Children Hurt; Burlington Woman Killed In SUV Crash
News

Crushed By COVID: Popular South Jersey Deli Can't Find Staff To Stay Open

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Larry and Roxane Maggio, longtime owners of Ludovico's Deli in Haddonfield.
Larry and Roxane Maggio, longtime owners of Ludovico's Deli in Haddonfield. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ludovico's Deli

Ludovico’s Deli has enjoyed a thriving business for a decade in Camden County.

That was up until the coronavirus pandemic and prospective workers kept choosing unemployment and stimulus checks over hourly wages.

Roxane and Larry Maggio closed their deli in Haddonfield after they couldn’t hire enough workers, they told NJ Advance Media.

They announced the closing on Facebook on Thursday, and a sign posted on the front window:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our store. It has become impossible to remain open due to the lack of staff, and the overwhelming amount of business. We appreciate your support, loyalty and friendship over the past 10 years."

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Longtime South Jersey deli announces its closure due to a lack of people applying for job openings.

Facebook/ Ludovico's Deli

"We will miss your smiling faces and warm conversations,” the Maggios wrote.

Roxane Maggio told NJ.com: “People don’t want to work because the government is paying them to stay home, they’re getting unemployment, plus are getting additional money on top of that every week, and they’re getting stimulus checks. So they’re going to make more money sitting at home. . . ." 

And Ludovico’s hourly pay was not shabby: $15 for deli workers and $18 for kitchen staff.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.