Crushed By COVID: Popular South Jersey Deli Can't Find Staff To Stay Open

Ludovico’s Deli has enjoyed a thriving business for a decade in Camden County.

That was up until the coronavirus pandemic and prospective workers kept choosing unemployment and stimulus checks over hourly wages.

Roxane and Larry Maggio closed their deli in Haddonfield after they couldn’t hire enough workers, they told NJ Advance Media.

They announced the closing on Facebook on Thursday, and a sign posted on the front window:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our store. It has become impossible to remain open due to the lack of staff, and the overwhelming amount of business. We appreciate your support, loyalty and friendship over the past 10 years."

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Longtime South Jersey deli announces its closure due to a lack of people applying for job openings. Facebook/ Ludovico's Deli

"We will miss your smiling faces and warm conversations,” the Maggios wrote.

Roxane Maggio told NJ.com: “People don’t want to work because the government is paying them to stay home, they’re getting unemployment, plus are getting additional money on top of that every week, and they’re getting stimulus checks. So they’re going to make more money sitting at home. . . ."

And Ludovico’s hourly pay was not shabby: $15 for deli workers and $18 for kitchen staff.

