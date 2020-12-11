COVID-19: Free Walk-Up, Drive-Thru Tests In South Jersey

New COVID-19 testing sites have been opened in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties.

Starting this week, walk-up tests are available to the public in Camden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., provided by Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County Freeholder Board, Camden County Health Department and the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers. No appointment is necessary.

The days and Camden locations are as follows:

Mondays: Veterans Memorial Family School, 800 N. 26th St., Camden, N.J. 08105

Veterans Memorial Family School, 800 N. 26th St., Camden, N.J. 08105 Wednesdays: Cooper’s Poynt School, 201 State St., Camden, N.J. 08102

Cooper’s Poynt School, 201 State St., Camden, N.J. 08102 Thursdays: Dr. Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts High School, 1626 Copewood St., Camden, N.J. 08103

During the holidays, testing will not be available on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. The Camden sites will remain open until there is no longer a demand for testing.

In addition to these three sites, the Freeholder Board is opening an additional testing location in Lindenwold at the Camden County Department of Public Works complex.

“As COVID-19 cases in Camden rise, it is critical that we make testing accessible and responsive to the community’s needs,” said Kathleen Noonan, CEO of the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers.

The new sites will supplement two drive-up testing spots on the Cherry Hill campus of Camden County College and on the Cooper University Health Care campus in Camden, which have been testing more than 900 residents per day for COVID-19.

The Camden County College site is located at 1889 Marlton Pike East in Cherry Hill (the corner of Springdale Road and Route 70) and runs Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Cooper Campus site at the corner of Broadway and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Camden operates on the same schedule.

Camden County residents looking for other testing options can call the free, 24-hour Camden County COVID information hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

In Burlington County, testing is available at the Burlington County Human Services Facility in Westampton. Click here for Burlington's testing schedule.

Gloucester County is offering residents daily drive-thru testing through February 2021. An appointment is required. The sites will open daily at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

Monday and Tuesday: Clayton County Complex (Public Works Bays), 1200 North Delsea Drive in Clayton, NJ 08312

Clayton County Complex (Public Works Bays), 1200 North Delsea Drive in Clayton, NJ 08312 Wednesday and Thursday: Gloucester County Fleet Management (Public Works Bays), 141 Glen Echo Avenue in Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Gloucester County Fleet Management (Public Works Bays), 141 Glen Echo Avenue in Swedesboro, NJ 08085 Friday: Gloucester County Fleet Management (Public Works Bays), 45 Lenape Avenue in Mantua, NJ 08051

You must call 856-218-0300 to be prescreened by Rowan Medicine. When calling, choose option #1 for Family Medicine then press #1 again to make an appointment. Call takers will be available:

Monday & Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon.

