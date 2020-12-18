Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Daily Voice's Interactive Map Of Cases In Our South Jersey Coverage Area

Daily Voice
Map of COVID-19 cases in the Daily Voice coverage area (data updated 12/17/20 7 p.m.).
Map of COVID-19 cases in the Daily Voice coverage area (data updated 12/17/20 7 p.m.). Photo Credit: Daily Voice/Google Maps photo

Daily Voice is presenting this interactive map above to track positive tests of COVID-19 in our coverage of Central and South Jersey.

The color of each county on the map is determined by the density of cases, ie. the number of cases per 10,000 population. 

The tracker also includes updates on ICU bed capacity.

Click each county on the map for details. Bookmark this page and check back here for ongoing updates.



