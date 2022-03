A carbon monoxide incident was reported at Costco in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A CO reading at the Costco at 650 Garden Park Boulevard in Cherry Hill was reported at about 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, initial reports said.

It was not clear if the commercial building had to be evacuated.

This is a developing story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.