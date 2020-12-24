Camden Prosecutor: Missing Hunter Found Fatally Beaten, Stabbed On Pine Hill Scout Reservation

The bludgeoned body of a missing South Jersey hunter was found on a Boy Scout reservation on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man from Gloucester Township left home earlier in the day but never returned, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters.

Police were called to the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a deceased man, they said.

When police arrived, they found Joseph Bottino dead with multiple visible injuries, they said.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy on Thursday determined that Bottino’s death was a homicide caused by multiple stab and incised wounds as well as blunt force injuries, Mayer and Winters said.

Family members told detectives that Bottino was in the area, which is commonly known as the Pine Hill Scout Reservation, to hunt and had previously hunted in that spot many times before, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

