Camden Police Seek Man Missing Since Saturday

Authorities in Camden are looking for a man last seen near Cooper University Hospital over the weekend.

Marlon Mobley is described as a black male, 5’7”, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing blue jeans, blue and white shoes, and a blue rain jacket.

Mobley is known to frequent the downtown area, including the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Camden County Police tip line at (856) 757-7042

