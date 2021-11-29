Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Brazen Burglar Breaks Into Wegmans Pharmacy
News

Camden Police Seek Man Missing Since Saturday

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Marlon Mobley
Marlon Mobley Photo Credit: Camden County PD

Authorities in Camden are looking for a man last seen near Cooper University Hospital over the weekend.

Marlon Mobley is described as a black male, 5’7”, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. 

He was last spotted wearing blue jeans, blue and white shoes, and a blue rain jacket.

Mobley is known to frequent the downtown area, including the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Camden County Police tip line at (856) 757-7042

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.