Camden Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Police Car

Following procedure, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the death of a Camden woman who was struck by a police vehicle, authorities announced Friday.

The as-yet unidentified pedestrian was crossing Mount Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue when she was struck by the marked Camden County Metro Police Department vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said."The officer was not responding to any police alert at the time of the accident," Grewal said. "The officer immediately stopped and radioed for assistance.

"The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:09 p.m.," he added.

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.