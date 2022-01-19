Contact Us
Camden County Residents Advised To 'Shelter-In-Place'

Residents of a Camden County town were advised to "shelter-in-place," according to developing reports.

Police presence was expected near Myrtle Lane in Winslow Township "for a few hours," initial reports said at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Andrew Kramer, a spokesman with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, said: "Officers responded to this area for a sudden death investigation. At this time, no criminal activity is suspected."

Winslow Township police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

