Camden County Man Tells Federal Judge He Sold Oxy On Street

A Camden County man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he and an accomplice slung oxycodone on the city streets, authorities said.

Anwar Abdulah, 32, of Pennsauken, said he got the drug several times from Erick Bell, 48, and then resold it, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

In one instance, Abdullah said, he gave Bell $1,440 to buy 120 Oxy pills that Abdullah said he then resold."Oxycodone is a Schedule II controlled substance, meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, a currently accepted medical use with severe restrictions, and abuse of the drug may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence," Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb scheduled a May 10 sentencing in Camden following Abdulah's video-conferenced guilty plea Tuesday to having oxycodone for sale, distributing it and conspiracy.

Bell pleaded guilty to his role two weeks ago. Seven other defendants in the case also took guilty pleas to drug trafficking offenses.

Carpenito identified them as Rocco DePoder, 67, Marcus Rushworth, 47, and Kenneth Rushworth, 59, all of Gloucester City; Alfred Kee, Jr., 52, of Blackwood, New Jersey; Wayne Muse, 74, of Lindenwold, New Jersey; Robert Pratt, 57, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Blackwood, New Jersey; and Steven Walker, 47, and Alexander Siaca, 55, both of Camden.

All are awaiting sentencings.

Carpenito credited special agents of FBI, Philadelphia Division, South Jersey Resident Agency; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General; the Camden County Sheriff's Office; the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness; the Camden County Police Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas.

He also thanked the FBI Newark Division, DEA, New Jersey State Police and Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Securing Tuesday's plea were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gabriel J. Vidoni of Carpenito's Camden Office and Sara F. Merin of his Newark Office.

