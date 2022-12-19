Contact Us
Camden County Man Sentenced For Choking A Woman: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Camden County Metro Police
Camden County Metro Police Photo Credit: CCMPD

A 51-year-old Camden County man was sentenced to 13 years in New Jersey State prison for choking a woman and other charges, authorities said.

Larry McMillan of Sicklerville had been found guilty of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and tampering with a witness, among multiple other charges, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov.12, 2019, in Camden City, when McMillan assaulted and choked the victim, the prosecutor said.

McMillan attempted to tamper with the victim in an effort to have her recant prior statements made to investigators, the prosecutor said.

While in the Camden County Correctional Facility, McMillan also sent letters and placed phone calls to the victim, telling the victim to drop the charges against him and to make recantations to police, the prosecutor said.

