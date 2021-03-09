Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden County Man, 33, Arrested In US Capitol Riots, Reports Say

Jon Craig
The U.S Capitol building in Washington D.C
The U.S Capitol building in Washington D.C Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 33-year-old man from Camden County is the latest New Jersey resident charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to multiple news reports.

Lawrence Stackhouse of Blackwood was arrested on Monday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and disorderly or disruptive conduct, according to USA Today.

Stackhouse was identified to law enforcement by co-workers, after he had called out from work on Jan. 5 and 6, the Courier Post reported.

He reportedly had been reprimanded for violating his company's policy by displaying political signs and attire in support of then-President Donald Trump.

Stackhouse is among at least 12 Garden State residents charged in connection with the riots, in which hundreds of protesters stormed the nation's Capitol to thwart certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

