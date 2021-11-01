Body Pulled From Creek In Camden County

The body of a deceased male was pulled from Timber Creek in South Jersey, authorities said.

The body was found on the 400 block of Front Street in Gloucester Township on Monday morning, said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tanner Ogilvie with the CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-650-6398 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Nicholas Aumendo at 856-228-4500.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

