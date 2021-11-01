Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Suburban Philly Pharmacist Exchanged Heroin, Fentanyl For Sex, Money: DA
News

Body Pulled From Creek In Camden County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gloucester Township police
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester Township PD

The body of a deceased male was pulled from Timber Creek in South Jersey, authorities said.

The body was found on the 400 block of Front Street in Gloucester Township on Monday morning, said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tanner Ogilvie with the CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-650-6398 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Nicholas Aumendo at 856-228-4500.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.