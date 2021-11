The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered in South Jersey, authorities said.

The kayaker's body was found at 416 Front St. in Gloucester Township at about 10:50 a.m. Monday, initial reports said.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office reportedly was at the scene.

Firefighters from Squad 88 and Gloucester Township police helped retrieve the body, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

