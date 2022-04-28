Contact Us
Arrest Made In South Jersey Middle School Shooting: Police

Jon Craig
Gloucester City police
Gloucester City police Photo Credit: Gloucester City police

An arrest has been made in a shooting that took place outside a middle school in Camden County, authorities said. 

Taijun Blount, 18, of Lindenwold, was charged with aggravated assault with a handgun, endangering the welfare of a minor and a weapons offense, Gloucester City police said. 

Blount was being held at Camden Correctional Facility.

On Sunday, April 24, at 7:59 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Gloucester City Middle School. Upon arrival, police found no gunshot victims, they said. 

Police seek the public's help locating another possible suspect. They were asked to review surveillance camera footage on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of Hunter Street and on South Broadway. The timeframe is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 856-456-7797.

