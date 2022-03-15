Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Teen In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help locating a missing, endangered girl.

Asaiah Jones, 15, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. She may be in the Philadelphia area, police said.

She is described as being black, 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. She was also carrying a gold backpack.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Asaiah Jones's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page.

