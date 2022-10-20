4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said.

Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

In addition to the first-degree charge, Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow Township, was charged with money laundering, possession of drugs, possession with the intent to distribute drugs and maintaining a drug production facility.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Carter was ordered detained pending trial. He was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Also charged was Larry Saunders, 44, of Cherry Hill with possession and distributing drugs and weapons offenses. He was being held in Camden County Correctional Facility.

Gordon Rose, 46, of Atlantic City was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs.

And Anna Marie Tierno, 61, of Gloucester Township was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to distribute drugs. She was released from custody.

During this investigation and the simultaneous arrests of the defendants, authorities seized

Five kilograms of cocaine

One 9mm firearm and body armor

$70,000 cash

Three vehicles

Pre-packaged crack cocaine

CDS Production Facility

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.