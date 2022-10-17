4 Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Three men and a juvenile were charged with killing a 24-year-old man, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On July 27, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Camden County police were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation at the 100 block of North 25th Street. Police found a victim later identified as Naseem Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds, MacAulay and Rodriguez said.

Lindsey was transported by the officers to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, Oct. 3,, the following individuals were charged with multiple offenses including murder: Angelo Roman, 19; D’Angelo Hill, 20; Geunel Lajara, 19; and a boy whose name was not released.

Roman, Hill and Lajara were being held in Camden County Correctional Facility. The juvenile was being held in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

